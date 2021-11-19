Bengal School Department Issues New Guidelines For Assessment of Class 1 to 9

The School Education Department of West Bengal has issued detailed guidelines for the assessment of students from class first to ninth. The new guidelines will be by all public and private schools in the state.

The State School Education Department has accepted the proposal presented by the Syllabus Committee. As per the new guidelines, the students can appear for the test or can complete the activity task assigned by the school teachers. The State Education Department officials have directed the entire process to be completed by the second week of December.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal School Education Department released a detailed document of instructions on how to assess the students from classes first to ninth. The guidelines stated that the final assessment will be done based on the activity task to be held in November. The department has accepted the proposal presented by the Syllabus Committee. The question paper has already been uploaded to Bangla Education Portal.

The guidelines read, “The first and second class examinations will be subject-based for 30 marks. The third to the fifth class examination will be for 40 marks in each subject. Each subject of the sixth to ninth class will have 50 marks. Students will appear for the test of the question paper while sitting at home. The answers will be evaluated by the teachers of the school as per the new issued guidelines.”

The department has made the decision due to the Covid-19 situation. The board is conducting the assessment process from class I to VIII through the activity task. The students of classes 9 and 10 will be given a choice to choose among activity tasks or school exams.

Syllabus committee officials said, “It will depend on the schools whether the students of class X will appear for the school exams or they will be assessed based on activity task and will be promoted to next year on that basis.”

The schools were compelled to assess the students through the activity task due to the Covid crisis last year. This was the first time that the activity task will be completed in November for final assessment.

