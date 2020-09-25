Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bengal State Universities Doubtful About Completing UG Curriculum in 9 Months

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a recent advisory, recommended that admissions to first year undergraduate courses be completed by October 31 and classes positively start from November 1 for the 2020-21 academic year.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
File photo of Jadavpur University

Kolkata: Authorities of state universities in West Bengal have expressed doubts about completing the undergraduate curriculum of the 2020-21 academic year within nine months from November 1, as recommended by the UGC. The 2021-22 academic year is likely to begin from August 30 next year.

The authorities, however, said they will have to chalkout a way to complete the curriculum after the final semester examinations scheduled in October. The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a recent advisory, recommended that admissions to first year undergraduate courses be completed by October 31 and classes positively start from November 1 for the 2020-21 academic year.

"Even if classes are held six days a week, it will be difficult to complete the entire curriculum within nine months in the present semester-based system," a senior Jadavpur University official told.

