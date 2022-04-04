Bengaluru Metro Construction Timing Curtailed, Restrictions on Loud Noise in Societies t Help Students Prepare for Board Exams

To help students prepare better for their board exams, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has decided to stop construction during late hours, and many residential societies have asked younger kids to not play loudly. The collective effort is aimed at helping students prepare in peace as the exam season is on.

Students have spent the last two years indoors, attending online classes and meeting friends only virtually. Even though physical classes resumed, it happened only a few months before the exams. So the community as a whole is helping students get used to each of these environments and routines. To ease at least a bit of burden during this pressurized exam period, few neighborhoods have gone an extra mile.

Vijay Kumar, a software professional’s daughter Smrithi is attending 10th class board exams this year. She has a habit of studying in the evenings, that’s her time of comfort. But since they live in an apartment complex, it’s a time of recreation for the younger kids. Looking at his daughter’s plight in trying to get a quiet corner to study, Vijay Kumar sent a message to the apartment resident’s group requesting the inmates to help children taking board exams extend their study hours for a few days by restricting the younger ones.

“They all obliged very quickly. Now, the younger ones play between 5 to 6 pm outdoors in the play area of the apartment and Smrithi takes her break at that time and relaxes. Before and after this time are generally quiet and she is busy in her study room continuing the exam preparations. There are 12 children in our apartment complex attempting various board exams, we could do this much to help them” said Vijay Kumar.

Few other apartments in Bengaluru have decided to avoid renovation works till the exams are over. Few others are letting go of loudspeakers for the family functions or birthday parties that happen at the community halls or basements of apartments.

BMRCL has also stopped their noisy construction work between 10 pm and 6 am. “Especially on the Bannerghatta road and outer ring road stretch, we have stopped the night work. Few parents complained that their students couldn’t either concentrate on their studies or have a sound sleep because of the construction noise in the area. So we have stopped it for now”, said Anjum Parwez, MD, BMRCL. Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) exams are going on from March 28th to April 11th, 2022 in Karnataka.​

