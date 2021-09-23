Bengaluru Students Win Chhatra Vishwakarma Awards for Developing Sanitisation Chambers for Shopkeepers

A group of six engineering students from Bengaluru’s CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT) has been awarded the national-level Chhatra Vishwakarma Awards for inventing an Advanced UV Sanitisation Chamber. The box has helped several kirana shopkeepers and customers in curbing the Covid-19 spread by enabling them to sanitise the currency notes and other items.

The project has been presented under the category of “Promote Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to Achieve the Mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat” and declared the winner among several other entries.

S Shweta Shree, a third-year computer science student who led the team told The Indian Express that this sanitisation chamber has been prepared by using multi-metals like panchaloha alloys — gold, silver, copper, zinc, and iron that will work in close proximity with the UV rays. She further shared that these metals generate vapour, providing an extra layer of protection to the currency notes and other articles.

She was quoted as saying, “More people have now become aware of the good effects of using these boxes as the word has spread from five villages in Chikkaballapur district to their surrounding areas.”

The innovation was first distributed in Chinnasandra village during September last year for trial. A few boxes were distributed to the local Kirana stores under the guidance of the concerned Panchayat Development Officer (PDO). Rahul S Mahendrakar, another team member, told the portal, “We took our first prototype which could sanitise only currency notes to Chinnasandra but shopkeepers there demanded they wanted a system which would help them sanitise other articles like mobile phones, keychains, and wallets that are used commonly.”

After receiving the responses, the students reworked the project and developed another version of the same with light indicators. Later, a total of 209 boxes were distributed in Doddaganjur, Kuruboor, Upparpet, and Kagathi in Chintamani taluk of the district, free of cost, and the result was quite delightful. The spread of the Covid-19 infection was dropped drastically and the risk of Kirana shops closing down due to Covid-19 was also controlled.

The students have also applied for its patent and are aiming to manufacture more units as demand is rising for the products. The sanitisation chambers available in the market use only ultraviolet rays to sanitise the items.

