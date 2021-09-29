Bengaluru's Sri Chaitanya School Sealed After 60 Students Test Covid-19 Positive

As many as 60 students have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru-based Sri Chaitanya School. This was revealed after one of the students attending offline classes was found to be symptomatic. The student is now isolated. The school has now been sealed by local authorities. The school has been closed till October 20th.

All the students who have been tested positive are from classes 11 and 12. Schools for senior classes were open amid strict COVID-19 precautions. According to news agency IANS, among the students who have contracted the virus, 46 are from Karnataka while 14 are from Tamil Nadu.

There are a total of 480 students in the residential school. The rest of the students are asymptomatic, however, have been asked to follow home quarantine. The authorities will conduct re-test on students on the seventh day.

J Manjunath, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner told news agency ANI, “This is Sri Chaitanya educational institution. On Sunday evening, one student complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. We immediately sprung into action. There were 480 students, all were checked. 60 students tested positive."

He added, “This is a boarding school, students were there for last one month & when they came in, they had no symptoms. Out of the 60 students who tested positive, only 2 are symptomatic. Our team is there, we have tested everyone."

“There is no cause for worry, this is a proactive measure. Out of the 60 students who had tested positive, 14 are from Tamil Nadu and the rest of them are from various parts of the state," informed J Manjunath

Apart from students, there are also 22 teachers, and 57 staff members working at the school. The status of infection among them is not known yet.

