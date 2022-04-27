Beyond JEE 2022: List Of Alternate Engineering Entrance Exams To Apply For

Every year, more than 10 lakh students appear for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) with the aim of securing admission to the top engineering colleges in the country, including NITs and IITs. However, with such fierce competition and a limited number of seats, not everyone gets into the college and course of their choice. Fortunately, beyond the IITs and NITs, there are several other good engineering colleges that offer engineering courses in India. Admission to such colleges is given based on their own entrance exams. If you are an engineering aspirant, here’s a list of alternate engineering entrance exams one can apply for, apart from JEE Mains.

BITSAT 2022

A common entrance exam is conducted for admission into undergraduate courses offered by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) at its campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The exam is conducted as a computer-based online test featuring questions from physics, chemistry, english proficiency, logical reasoning, mathematics or biology subjects. The applications are still open for the exam and the last date for application for BITSAT 2022 is June 10.

VITEE

It is a common online entrance test for admission into engineering courses at Vellore Institute of Technology campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh. The last date to apply for VITEE 2022 is May 30. Following this VITEE will be conducted between June 30 and July 6.

TS EAMCET

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has began the registration process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) earlier this month. Those seeking admission into various professional courses offered in higher education institutes based in Telangana have to mandatorily appear for TS EAMCET. Candidates can register for the entrance exam till May 28.

AP EAMCET

The State Council for Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh (APSCHE) has released the application form for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022. The last date to apply for the exam is May 10. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

MET

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will close the MET 2022 application form today. According to the official notification, the last date to fill the MET application form 2022 is March 31. Those who didn’t fill the application form of MET 2022 can do it now at admissions.manipal.edu

COMEDK

For admission into undergraduate courses offered by institutes part of Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA), candidates have to compulsorily appear in the Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering (UGET), conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The exam features a total of 180 questions equally divided into physics, chemistry and mathematics sections. The last date to register for the entrance test this year is May 2.

