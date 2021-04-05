Beyond JEE Main 2021: List of Other Engineering Entrance Exams to Apply for

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is concluding the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains today. This year, JEE is being held four times in one year, usually, it’s held twice a year. JEE Main score is the entrance gateway for the IIT entrance exam JEE Advanced and grants admission to NITs, IIITs, and several other institutes across India based on merit. One of the largest exams, it hosts no less than 10 lakh students each year.

JEE Main has percentile marking which means the marks scored by candidates are counted in relation to the highest scorer. With such high competition, not all students get through JEE Main, and among those who do qualify, sometimes the rank is too long to get them through a college or course of choice. Marks in JEE alone do not translate into engineering college admissions, there are several other exams which ensure engineering degree with lesser competition, comparatively.

Here is a look at engineering entrance exams beyond JEE which one can apply for -

A computer-based online test for admissions to integrated first-degree programmes of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus, K. K. Birla Goa Campus, and Hyderabad campuses, BITSAT is a three-hour exam constituting of sections including physics, chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning, and mathematics or biology. Those who clear the exam with biology subject can seek admission to BPharm courses. All questions are of objective type (multiple choice questions); each question with a choice of four answers, only one being correct choice. Each correct answer fetches three marks, while each incorrect answer has a penalty of one mark. The application process is open for BITSAT and the last date to apply is May 29.The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts WBJEE - the common entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the State. WBJEE 2021 will be held on July 11. The application window for WBJEE has been closed for now.The entrance exam for admission to Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT - VITEEE is an online test. The application process is on and the last date is yet to be announced. The exam will be held on June 18 to 26. Candidates will have to pass the online exam which has sections namely physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, and English-aptitude.The entrance exam for admission to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana, and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh - SRMJEEE 2021 will be held from June 11 to 16. The online applications can be submitted by May 31 while the OMR applications can be sent by May 15. SRJMEEE is a two-and-a-half-hour exam covering physics, chemistry, mathematics or biology. It has 35 multiple choice questions from each section with three marks each. The exam is for 115 marks.The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test aka TS EAMCET are being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in higher education institutes based in Telangana. The application process is open and will conclude on May 18. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9.Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 for admission to the following professional courses offered by Govt./Govt. aided institutions and private unaided institutions affiliated to Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), and some other State Universities of Uttar Pradesh for the academic session 2021-22. The exam will be held on May 18. The application process is open at upcet.nta.nic.in and the last date to apply is April 30.The Undergraduate Entrance Test for Engineering (UGET) is the entrance gateway for admission to unaided private engineering colleges association (KUPECA) comprising of more than 150 Engineering colleges in Karnataka. Comedk UGET 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on June 20. The exam has 180 questions of which 60 questions are each from physics, chemistry, and mathematics. There is no negative marking in the exam and every question is for one mark. Online applications will close on May 20.The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has invited applications for the Common Entrance Test (CET) at jkbopee.gov.in. The application process will close on April 6. The three-hour exam consists of three sections - physics, chemistry, and mathematics with 180 questions or 60 questions from each section. Each question will be of one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

There are several other state-level engineering and other undergraduate-level entrance exams one can apply for. Students aspiring for engineering also have options to study other programmes including BSc degrees among others. The options are enormous and JEE is only one way forwards towards the engineering dream.