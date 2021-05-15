Beyond NEET: Options to Study Medicine Without Cracking Entrance Test

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) every year for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, or allied-field courses in India. This year, the wait for the medical entrance exam has been quite long. NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held in August, however, the application process for the same has not even begun yet.

If you are considering a career in medicine and allied fields and want to secure a plan B, here is a list of options which can make you study medicine without cracking NEET. There are some medical courses that also make for a lucrative career option and here is the list.

Bachelor of Science

There are various subjects to opt for while studying Bachelor of Science (BSc) after Class 12. Students can opt for three-year BSc courses in Psychology, Nursing, Nutrition and Dietetics, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Biotechnologist, Cytogeneticist, Dairy Farming, Clinical Research, Yoga Science, Toxicology, Biomedics, Agricultural Science, Fisheries, Radiography, Criminology and Forensics.

BSc can also include four-year courses Physiotherapy, Pharmacist, Microbiology, Cardiovascular Technologist, Speech Therapy, To opt for these courses, people need to complete class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Math (PCB/M) as core subjects depending on the subjects one wants to study.

Optometrist

One can become an Optometrist by opting for a Bachelor of Optometry course that specialises in the study of eyes. The eligibility criteria for this four-year undergraduate requires an aggregate score of 50 per cent score in class 12 with PCB/M as core subjects.

Occupational Therapist

For this field of study that includes indulging in the treatment of physical, sensory, and cognitive problems of people, one requires to complete class 12 with PCB as major subjects. This course duration for Bachelors of Occupational Therapy (BOT) is four and half years.

Nursing

From first aid to connecting patients to the right kind of doctors, nurses play a critical role in the healthcare system, especially in India. Candidates need to pursue a BSc for which a NEET qualification is not required. Further, nursing also has a scope of a foreign job.

Biotechnology, Biomedicine

With the pandemic looming large, many countries are going to spend on interdisciplinary fields where technical and medical sciences meet such as biotechnology and biomedicine fields. There are many undergraduate degrees including BTech in biotechnology or BTech in biomedicine which one can pursue right after 12th. Students might have to clear institute-specific exams but NEET is not a must.

Pharmacy

BPharma is a our-year degree that can be pursued after class 12 and does not require NEET qualification. Many state-level exams like MHT-CET, UPSEE, BITSAR also allow admission to pharmacy courses.

Technologist posts

With new technologies and machines coming into the industry, medical staff with technical know-how for upkeeping of machines and right utilization of them is becoming a sought-after job. Candidates need to pursue degrees and even diplomas which do not need NEET as a prerequisite to be hired at these positions.

Medical Research

Medical research is usually pursued at a master’s level of education, however, anyone from any of the above-mentioned backgrounds can take these courses. From pharmacy to biotechnology to even BDS and MBBS, NEET is not a mandatory requirement. There are also diploma courses for students to pursue clinical research after a relevant graduate degree.

