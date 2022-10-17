Many students have the ambition to become a doctor but finding a medical university, or a country for that matter, that suits the preferences of a student can turn out to be a difficult task.

Every year, about 7 lakh students fight for nearly 80,000 medical college seats in India. Due to high enrolment numbers, a whopping 9,93,069 students have managed to clear NEET 2022 and will be contending for a similar number of seats this year. No wonder, Indian students aim to study abroad.

While many countries offer MBBS degree programs for international students, Ukraine has gained popularity in the past few years among students who aspire to pursue MBBS because of its infrastructure, low tuition fees, and standard of education. But due to geo-political tensions, affordable foreign destination is out of reach. Here is a list of other most demanding and low-budget countries to study MBBS abroad.

Philippines

The Philippines offers an MD (Doctor of medicine) degree which is equivalent to an MBBS degree program in India. The Philippines is known for its outstanding global reputation for its quality education, training, and research, which makes it one of the most preferred countries in the world by Indian students to pursue MBBS.

Russia

Russia has a top-notch medical education system and an affordable tuition fee. The medical universities in Russia are not only recognised by NMC, but also by WHO and UNESCO. Apart from the low tuition fee of the medical courses offered by Russia, the cost of living is also very low as per European living standards.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan medical universities are globally admired because of its high-quality schooling methodology. In Kazakhstan, Clinical training is truly worthwhile since the nation continues the common benchmark of medical training. All top medical universities in Kazakhstan are recognized by WHO, USMLE, IMED, GMC, NMC.

Bangladesh

MBBS in Bangladesh is a good choice for students. It is one of the low-cost MBBS programs among foreign countries for Indian citizens. According to the eligibility criteria of Bangladesh, they choose the best of the students which improve the quality of MBBS in Bangladesh. The quality of teaching of Bangladeshi Medical Universities is reflected by the NMC passing percentage of MBBS in Bangladesh which is quite higher than any other country, i.e. 27-30%.

Kyrgyzstan

The low-cost medical education in Kyrgyzstan as compared to other abroad destinations offering the same makes it a popular destination among students to pursue MBBS. The medical universities reserve about 5 per cent of the total seats for international students.

