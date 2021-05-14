Bharathidasan University Launches UG, PG Online Degrees

Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirapalli launched its online learning portal that will offer undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees in multiple domains.

Learners will have to appear for the remotely proctored exams from anywhere through the portal. The programs will feature live learning along with course content, study guides, practice tests, discussion forums, recorded tutorials, and gamified modules.

Through its learning portal, the University will offer MBA as well as BBA degrees. Other online degrees include BA Tamil, BA English, MA Economics, MA English, MA History, MA Political Science, MA Public Administration, MA Tamil, MSc Information Technology.

Interested candidates can apply for these degrees at ww.bdu.ac.in/cde/ol.

Meanwhile, Periyar University, Salem, Tamil Nadu will now be offering full-time degree programmes for undergraduate and postgraduate levels in online mode. Periyar is offering MBA, MSc (Maths), MA (English), MA (History), M.Com, BA (English), and B.Com via www.periyaedu.in.

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) too launched three online masters’ degree programmes — Master of Business Administration in Business Analytics, Master of Arts in International Relations, Security and Strategy, and Master of Arts in Public Policy. The courses are available through Coursera - an online learning platform.

Offering degree programmes online was one of the suggestions under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,

