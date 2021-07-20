BharatPe Offering Superbikes, Tickets to World Cup to Hire for 100 Vacancies

Fintech company BharatPe is hiring for 100 posts for its technology team and is offering many lucrative offers to attract tech talent including superbikes, latest gadgets as well as tickets to the World Cup in Dubai. The company plans to triple the strength of its technology team. At present, the company has about 60 employees in its tech team.

BharatPe is a tech-first fintech. As we build the next generation of banking in India, we want to invite and excite the best tech talent to work with us on building market leading products at scale," BharatPe Co-Founder and CEO Ashneer Grover told news agency PTI.

The superbikes and gadgets options includes BMW G310R, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Apple iPad Pro, Bose headphones, Samsung Galaxy Watch, to name a few. The bike and gadget package is available to anyone referring tech talent to the company. It has also been extended to the whole team as well as alumni of the fintech company.

The skill sets required to apply for the postitions at BharatPe include knowledge about Android, backend, web, iOS, DevSecOps, data engineering, POS/IoT, and QA (Automation). Candidates are also required to have experience in the field between 2 to 16 years.

The tech team appraisals for the team have been preponed by eight months and the team has earned 75 per cent increments between CTC and incremental ESOPs, effective July 1, 2021, reported PTI.

BharatPe is currently providing a single interface for all existing UPI apps. It has also raised almost USD 300 million in equity and debt to date. Last month, the company announced the acquisition of Payback India as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here