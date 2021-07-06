Bhimrao Ambedkar University VC Fired Over Charges of Financial Irregularities

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday removed the Vice-Chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra, Professor Ashok Kumar Mittal, from his post on charges of administrative and financial irregularities, according to a Raj Bhavan statement. Vice-Chancellor of Lucknow University Professor Alok Kumar Rai has been given the additional charge of Bhimrao Ambedkar University, it said.

The governor, who is also the university chancellor, has also constituted a three-member committee led by a retired judge to look into the complaints against Professor Ashok Kumar Mittal and submit its report within a month. The panel will be led by Justice (retd) Ranjana Pandya with Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak, Vice-Chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, and Professor Surendra Dubey, former Vice-Chancellor of Siddharth University, Kapilvastu, as its members.

Additional Chief Secretary to the chancellor, Mahesh Kumar Gupta said the Raj Bhavan had received serious complaints, including that of corruption, and administrative and financial irregularities, against Professor Mittal. Also, in a recent review meeting of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, it was found that no preparation was made by the vice-chancellor on the points referred to it by the Raj Bhavan and he could not give satisfactory answers about it, Gupta said.

