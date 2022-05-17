Bhopal School Allegedly Converted People into Christianity, 6 Arrested

As many as six people have been arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to convert people into followers of Christianity at the Christ Memorial School in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, an official said. Following this matter, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the police have been directed to monitor the conversion activities in schools.

Bhopal’s Bairagarh police station in-charge DP Singh said that following a complaint, a police team on Sunday raided the Christ Memorial School premises where a group had gathered and people were about to be converted. Father Paul Polas, Kamini Paul, Rajesh Malviya and Ritika Malviya were arrested on spot while the school director Menis Mathew and Rahul Sharma were arrested on Monday, he said.

DP Singh said that the accused are being booked under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act.

When asked about this incident, the state government spokesperson and home minister Narottam Mishra told reporters, “Instructions have been given to the police intelligence to monitor whether the conversion activities are going on in missionary schools of Madhya Pradesh.”

Meanwhile, a project has been launched in Madhya Pradesh to empower girls to reduce gender gap in the IT and related sectors in south Asia. The Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (PDPM IIIT-DM) here launched the year-long project.

“Reducing the gender gap in higher and technical education in the south Asian region is the need of the hour for overall growth,” the institute’s in-charge director P N Kondekar had said. Serious efforts are needed to involve girls in emerging technologies and future professions for the growth of the region, he added. While the project team’s senior professor Aparajita Ojha said, “Under the project, skill development programmes will be conducted in emerging technologies for undergraduate girls in south Asia.”

