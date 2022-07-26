MP 'Sir Tan Se Juda' Death Could be Suicide, Says Police, Student Had Invested in Cryptocurrency

The BTech student whose body was found on Railway tracks had committed suicide, claims the Police. The matter caught attention when the 21-year-old BTech student’s father received a text from the student saying, ‘Guztakh-e-Nabi ki Ek hi Saja, Sar Tan se Juda‘. After this, police investigated the phone of the deceased student. His involvement in religious extremist groups was also investigated.

In the latest update, the police claim that the student has died of suicide. They also claimed that he had invested in cryptocurrency. The father of the youth, however, claims that his son could not have killed himself. A chat from the student’s phone with his father had raised suspicion of the involvement of someone else. The message sent from his phone to his father read, “rathor sahab bhut bahadur tha apka beta“ which can be roughly translated into “Rathore sir, your son was very brave”

Screenshots of the last conversation between the son and the father is widely circulated on social media.

According to police, the student was found alone at the Railway station. So far police could not connect him with any extremist groups. Talking to News18 Hindi, Amrit Meena, ASP, Raisen said, “In the CCTV camera footage we have found that the student was alone. He left home on scooty alone and no other person could be seen with him at the railway tracks either.”

The police is also investigating the cryptocurrency angle. Police informed that the student had invested in several cryptocurrency agencies and this matter is also being investigated if the student was forced to commit suicide because of financial issues.

In video | Police on MP Student Death

The 21-year-old native of Seoni-Malwa had left rented accommodation around 3:45 PM to meet his sister, however, he never returned. Late in the evening, his father and some of his friends received the threatening message after which a search for him started, and a missing person FIR was filed.

Notably, ‘Guztakh-e-Nabi ki Ek hi Saja, Sar Tan se Juda’ is a religious-extremist slogan. This is the same slogan which was chanted by the killers of a tailor in Udaipur who beheaded the tailor in broad daylight and shot a video of the crime.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

