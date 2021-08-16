BHU Admissions 2021 for UG, PG Courses Begin at bhuet.nta.nic.in

The registration for admission to the undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) programmes at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have begun on the university’s official website. Those aspiring to appear for the Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test - 2021 must submit the form latest by September 6.

The exam date for both programmes will be announced later. The application fee for the computer-based test is Rs 600 for those falling under general, OBC, and EWS while Rs 300 for those who come under SC, ST, transgender, and PwD categories. The last date for paying the fees online is September 7.

BHU admissions 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official BHU website

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see a hyperlink that reads ‘Registration for BHU (UET) 2021/ Registration for BHU (PET) 2021’. Click on it depending upon the programme you are applying for

Step 3: A new window will open wherein you will be required to click on ‘New Registration’ tab. A form will open on a new page

Step 4: Once you have filled it, you will automatically be directed to the application form. After successfully filling the form, attach all relevant documents and pay the fees

Step 5: Hit the submit button and take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page.

The aspirants must keep a regular check on the official website as all details related to the exam will only be made available there. The admit card of the entrance test will also be released on the official website of BHU a few days before the exam.

