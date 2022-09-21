BHU Admissions 2022 Begin via CUET Score at bhuonline.in, Here's How to Secure a Seat

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is all set to start the admission process for this academic year. As announced by the university, the registration process for admission into the undergraduate (UG) courses in BHU has started. Those interested can go to the official website of the university at bhuonline.in to register for the course. Registrations have started from September 20 and will remain open till October 3.

“Controller of Examinations, Banaras Hindu University, has informed

that all the candidates, who have appeared in CUET 2022, organised by NTA and are interested in seeking admission to the Undergraduate course(s) of Banaras Hindu University for the academic session 2022-23, may kindly register themselves through the BHU admission portal http://bhuonline.in from 20.09.2022 onwards. Registration portal shall remain open till 03.10.2022. Candidates are also required to check their eligibility for the course they are interested in taking admission,” read the official notification.

The notice further read, “The process of admission will proceed on

the basis of registration of the candidate. They are also advised to keep checking their emails and university website regularly for updates and relevant information.”

Candidates must note that BHU admission 2022 for UG courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). CUET UG 2022 result is out now. Candidates who appeared in the entrance examination can check and download the scorecard by visiting the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

To be eligible for UG courses at BHU, candidates must have passed 10+2 level with a minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks in the relevant disciplines. While candidates need to have a master’s degree with at least 50% marks to be eligible for PG courses.

Meanwhile, other Central Universities and other participating universities have also begun the undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 process through Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) scores. Delhi University, Central University of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat have began the admission process for UG courses.

