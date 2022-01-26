BHU Alumnus Designs Logo for India-Israel Ties, Wins Cash Prize of Rs 1 Lakh

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) alumnus Nikhil Kumar Rai has designed a logo that celebrates and marks the establishment of 30 years of India-Israel diplomatic ties. The logo was unveiled by Indian Ambassador Sanjeev Singla and Israeli Envoy Naor Gilon on January 24.

Nikhil, who completed his Bachelor in Applied Arts from the Faculty of Visual Arts in BHU in 2020 has won a cash prize worth one lakh rupees for designing the logo. He is currently pursuing postgraduation from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad.

Read| BHU Professor Selected for IODP Ocean Expedition, to Conduct Research on Marine Energy Recourses

The logo features the star of David and the Ashoka Chakra — the two symbols that indicate the national flags of both countries. It also forms the numeral 30 depicting the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations between India and Israel. The logo symbolizes the strong friendship, love, and admiration that exist between the people of the two nations, says BHU.

Also read| IIT Gandhinagar Director Assumes Charge as Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University

Several Indian and Israeli students were invited to create the logo from which Nikhil was chosen by the embassies and consulates of both countries. India and Israel established diplomatic ties on January 29, 1992.

Nikhil has been a gold medalist from BHU. “He had completed his graduation from Banaras Hindu University in the year 2020. Currently, he is pursuing his PG from NID Ahmedabad. Nikhil today visited his alma mater and department of applied arts and sought the blessings of his teachers. Nikhil has won a cash prize of Rs. one lakh for the design of the logo," said the university.

Prof Hira Lal Prajapati, Dean, Faculty of Visual Arts at BHU congratulated Nikhil for this major feat. He said that though “the Covid-19 pandemic has posed many unprecedented challenges before us, the very talented students of the faculty have continued to make the institution proud."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.