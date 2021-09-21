BHU Entrance Exam Schedule Released

The schedule of the entrance exam for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam will be conducted from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3 and 4 throughout the country in computer-based, hybrid (tablets) and offline mode. The detailed BHU Entrance Test (BHU ET) 2021 schedule is available at the official website — bhuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice releaded by the NTA, it read, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 for admission to the Under-Graduate (UET) and Post-Graduate (PET) Programmes for the academic session 2021-22 throughout the country from 28 to 30 September & on 01, 03 and 04 October 2021 through the Computer Based Test (CBT)/ Hybrid (tablets)/ Pen and Paper mode (OMR based)."

The BCom, BSc papers will be held on October 4 while BA will be conducted on October 3. For admission to BTech and BPharma, BHU accepts the JEE Main and JEE Advanced scores, respectively. Further, the admit cards will be available on the official website of BHU ET and NTA, however, the date for the same is yet to be announced.

