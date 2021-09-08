BHU Entrance Test 2021 Application Date Extended Till Sept 13; Here's How To Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for the submission of applications for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Examination 2021. Now, the potential applicants can submit their online applications by 11.50 pm on September 12, 2021. Earlier, the last date to apply was September 6. In a notice, the NTA also announced that the last date to pay the examination fee online has also been extended to September 13 till 11.50 pm from the earlier date of September 7.

Read the official notice here: https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/ WebInfocms/File/GetFile? FileId=6&LangId=P

Applicants will also be allowed to make corrections in their application form from September 14 to September 15. They will be allowed to replace the already uploaded photograph. They can also replace their signature in case there was an error in uploading while first filling in the form.

Those interested but missed the chance to apply for the BHU Entrance Examination-2021 previously can now apply online for UG and PG courses by visiting the official website of BHU at bhuonline.in

How to Apply for BHU Entrance Examination 2021?

Step1: Visit the official website of BHU at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in

Step2: On the homepage, click on, “Click here to apply"

Step 3: On the new page that appears on your screen, click on the “New Registration" link. Create a login ID and set the password.

Step 4: Now, log in to the admission portal using your ID and password. Fill in the details in the application form and upload relevant documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online and click on “Submit”

Step 6: Download the application form and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

The NTA will hold the BHU entrance exam-2021 for admission to the under-graduate (UET) and post-graduate (PET) programmes for academic sessions 2021-22. The exam will be a computer-based test, the dates of which are yet to be announced by the agency.

