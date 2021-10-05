BHU Entrance Test 2021 for Four BEd Programmes Postponed Again

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed four exams of the Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test (BHUET) 2021 as several candidates were not able to download their admit cards due to backend issues at the university’s website — bhuet.nta.nic.in.

The undergraduate entrance exams — BEd Mathematics, BEd Special Education (Mathematics), BEd Humanities and Social Sciences, and BEd Special Education (Humanities and Social Sciences) which were to be conducted on October 6 will now be held on October 9 from 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

“Due to various issues at the backend, many candidates have not been able to download their Admit Cards for Test Paper Code 104 and 105. Keeping in view the difficulties experienced by them, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule the date of examination for Test Paper Codes 104 and 105 to 09 October 2021 (Saturday)," the NTA said in its official notice.

This is the second time these exams have been postponed. Earlier, these papers were scheduled to be conducted on September 29 and October 3 but later got deferred to October 6 as the exam dates were clashing with some of the major national-level entrance exams.

Meanwhile, the BSc Agriculture and BSc Agriculture RGSC will be conducted as per schedule on October 6 from 8 am to 10 am. The candidates who have not been able to download the admit card earlier can do so now at the varsity’s official portal.

The hall tickets can be downloaded using the candidate’s registered login credentials. After downloading, candidates need to cross-check few details on the admit cards like the reporting time, venue of the exam, candidate’s name and personal details, and all the mandatory exam-related guidelines. In case of any error in the admit card or difficulty in downloading the hall ticket, report to the NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to bhu@nta.ac.in. Candidates who clear the entrance exams will be called for counseling to verify their documents and payment of fees.

