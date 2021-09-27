BHU Entrance Test 2021 Rescheduled for Some Subjects Due to Clash with Major Exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled some of the exam papers of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test 2021 for admission to the undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) programmes for the academic session 2021-22.

“Recently, NTA has come to know from the student community that some of the Test Papers of BHU Entrance Test2021 are clashing with some major Examinations," the official notice read.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3, and 4 however, the Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) that was to be held on October 4 will now be conducted on September 29. While the BEd Mathematics, Humanities and Social Sciences papers that were to be held on September 29 as well as the BSc Agriculture to be conducted on October 3 will now be held at a later date. NTA will notify the exam dates later.

Meanwhile, the hall tickets of the BHUET 2021 have also been released by the NTA at the official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in. The admit cards can be downloaded using the candidate’s application form number and date of birth. “Candidates are advised to check carefully the code of the Test Paper opted for, address/location of the examination centre and the date and shift/s of the Test Paper in which they are required to appear," NTA said.

This year, the exams will be conducted in three modes including computer-based mode, hybrid as well as in pen and paper format.

