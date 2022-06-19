BHU Establishes Department of Museology, to Offer PG Course

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) now has a full fledged Department of Museology. The university has also announced that it offers postgraduate, doctoral and postdoctoral programs in the discipline of Museology. With this the number of departments under the Faculty of Arts, also known as the mother faculty, has gone up to 22.

So far, Museology was being run as a section under the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology in the Faculty of Arts. The university has notified the creation of the Department of Museology following the approval of the visitor, President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and subsequent amendment in the BHU Statutes.

“India has over 1000 museums with several new museums coming up too. This underlines the need of more able professionals in the area of Museology. The new department in BHU is poised to play an important role in this regard,” said the university in its press release.

Presently National Museum Institute (Deemed to be University), New Delhi, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara (Gujarat), Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak (Madhya Pradesh) and Calcutta University, Kolkata (West Bengal), are among the select institutions where Museology is functioning as a full fledged department and offering educational programs.

Banaras Hindu University had initially started a Post Graduate Diploma Course in Museology in the year 1968 under Bharat Kala Bhawan. It was then upgraded to M.A. in the Museology program in 1979. Then Museology section was made part of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology in 2006.

Prof. Usha Rani Tiwari, Professor in Museology, Banaras Hindu University, who has been teaching for the past 20 years, said the discipline offers a number of professional opportunities such as Museum Director, Conservator, and Assistant Professor among many others. She said that the setting up of the new department of Museology will further add to the growth and glory of Banaras Hindu University.

Prof. Vijay Bahadur Singh, Dean, Faculty of Arts, has expressed happiness on creation of Department of Museology. Prof. Suman Jain, Head, Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, said that the new department will make BHU shine further nationally and internationally.

