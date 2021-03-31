BHU Extends SET 2021 Application Deadline for School Admissions

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the application deadline for School Entrance Test (SET) 2021 till April 10. Earlier, the last date to apply for BHU SET 2021 was March 31. The BHU entrance exam 2021 is being held for admissions to Class 6, 9, and 11 at Central Hindu Boys’ School and Central Hindu Girls’ School. The interested students who have not applied yet can submit their BHU SET application 2021at bhuonline.in within the stipulated date. The varsity will conduct the SET 2021 from July 22 to July 28.

Step 1: Go to the search bar of an internet browser and type http://bhuonline.in/

Step 2:On the homepage, click on the online application link for School Entrance Test (SET) 2021

Step 3: Click on ‘register yourself’ and complete the registration. Students must enter a valid mobile number and email id as all the crucial details and login credentials will be sent to these. They should also keep the user id and password safely for future reference

Step 4: Once the registration is done, complete the remaining part of the SET application form and submit it. The students will have to upload a scanned copy of their recent passport size photograph and signature

Step 5: Make payment and save the SET 2021 application form

BHU has also released the SET 2021 schedule for all the classes on its website. Here is the detailed exam schedule:

Class 6 - June 14

Class 9 - June 15

Class 11 ( Biology) - June 16

Class 11 (Maths) - June 17

Class 11 (Arts and Commerce - June 18

All the exams wil be conducted in the morning shift from 8 am to 10 am, and the admit cards will be issued on May 5. The BHU school entrance exams 2021 will be comprised of 100 multiple choice type questions.

Applicant should have obtained 60 per cent marks and above in class 10 or equivalent grade in aggregate for admission in science stream. Science aspirants should also have obtained 50 per cent marks and above or equivalent grade is essential in each, maths and science. For commerce admissions, applicants should have passed class 10 with 55 per cent marks while for admission in arts one must have passed class 10. Further, only those candidates who secure 33 per cent marks in SET to be deemed passed. These criteria will also apply in the case of the sons and daughters of the BHU employees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Physically Challenged (OH) will be eligible for admission on securing 25 per cent in aggregate.