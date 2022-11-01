BHU Forms Panel to Look Into Fee Hike After Students' Protest

A section of students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have been protesting against a fee by the varsity. They had earlier hold dharna outside the VC’s residence as well as dean students’ office of the university. The varsity said it has formed a panel to look into the issues raised by some students through their representations regarding the proposed fee structure in some programmes from academic session 2022-23 onwards.

The university administration has said that in the last two years, there has been no fee hike of any kind in the university. Following a decision of the academic council and executive council, there has been only a partial increase in the fees of the students taking admission from the new session, BHU said.

“The university has time and again stated that no revision has been made effective for the current students of BHU and they will continue to pay the existing fee till their course of study is completed. The new structure is only applicable to the candidates taking admission in academic session 2022-23 onwards. However, some students have approached the administration and made representations regarding the proposed fee structure and hostel charges,” BHU said in an official notice.

The committee has been mandated to examine and apprise the fees structure as proposed and implemented in the academic session 2022-23 and onwards and also look into the representations made by student groups. The committee will also establish communication and dialogue with the selected students of representative groups, BHU added.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain has constituted a committee to look into these issues. The committee is chaired by Prof Yashwant Singh, director, Institute of Agricultural Sciences. Prof A S Raghubanshi, Director, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, Prof Madhoolika Agrawal, dean, Faculty of Science, Prof A K Nema, Dean of Students, and Prof Abhimanyu Singh, chief proctor, have been inducted in the committee as members. Dr Pushyamitra Trivedi, deputy registrar, academic, is the member secretary of the committee.

