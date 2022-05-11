BHU Forms Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy Cell to Enhance Research Productivity

With an aim to enhance its research productivity that are done by sponsored projects and industrial consultancy, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has set up a ‘Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy Cell (SRICC). The single window system has been set to ease the functioning of projects. Meanwhile, Prof DS Pandey from the university has been appointed as an in-charge of newly launched SRICC.

As per the institute, the cell will be for end-to-end management of the entire life-cycle of all Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy projects. It will facilitate the development and submission of project proposals, hassle-free administration of projects, and networking with funding agencies, claims the free release issued by the institute.

Read|BHU Launches Scholarship Worth Rs 6000 per Month to Attract International Students

The institute has also announced that, BHU Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir K Jain has appointed Prof DS Pandey, from department of chemistry, institute of science, as the professor in-charge of the SRICC.

“The SRICC will build intra-institutional and inter-institutional research collaborations by identifying and encouraging potential researchers from different Faculties to develop large, disciplinary and inter-disciplinary project proposals. It will also identify and nurture such thrust areas which have the potential for University-industry research collaborations, consultancy and outreach," says the institute.

Read|BHU Launches MA in Hindu Studies, Here’s What Students Will Learn in Unique Course

It further adds that the Cell will network with industry and funding agencies, disseminating information about funding opportunities to the Faculty members. Other key responsibilities of the SRICC include encouraging entrepreneurship amongst students and faculty, promoting university research in different forums, processing and management of project-related agreements and MoUs, processing appointment of project staff/post-doctoral fellows, creating opportunities of Research & Development activities, awards and fellowships for students and facilitating creation and management of Intellectual Property Assets (Patents, designs.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.