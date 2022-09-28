BHU History Exam Asks Question on 'Demolition of Adi Vishweshwar Temple by Aurangzeb', Starts Row

In the recently held MA History exam in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the question paper asked students to name the book and author which mentions about ‘demolition of Adi Vishweshwar Temple by Aurangzeb’. The question was asked at a time when the case regarding the Gyanvapi mosque – Adi Vishweshwar temple dispute is still in court. The question has started a new row where protestors claim that the question is biased towards the Hindu-side in the dispute.

The question was asked in the MA History exam. The present-day Gyanvapi mosque was allegedly the same site as Adi Vishweshwar temple devoted to the Hindu deity Shiva. These claims, however, are from Hinduism followers, and those following the Muslim religion debate the claim.

In 1991, local priests filed a petition seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, several petitions have been filed claiming that the mosque was built by demolishing parts of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The Hindu side had claimed in the lower court that a Shivling was found during the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex but it was contested by the Muslim side. The structure was built by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1699. It is located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

