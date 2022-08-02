BHU Launches Annie Besant Fellowship for PhD Programmes, Stipend up to Rs 5000 per month

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched the Annie Besant fellowship to encourage the varsity students to join its PhD programmes, right after completing their post graduation degree. The application process for the BHU fellowship is underway. The last date to apply is August 5. A four-member committee has been formed for implementation of the scheme. BHU plans to award Annie Besant fellowship for the current session by mid of September.

The scheme has been launched under the Institution of Eminence – BHU, programme. The scheme will enable students who have excelled in their academics at BHU, to join the PhD programme directly after post graduation, without losing any time in transition from PG to PhD, said the varsity.

BHU Annie Besant Fellowship: Who can apply?

Final year students of postgraduate programmes will be eligible to apply for the fellowship. Interested candidates should be in the top five percentile with a minimum 8.5 CGPA. The offer to this fellowship will be conditional to the student securing minimum specified rank and CGPA in final passing examinations.

Those joining the fellowship will be expected to complete their PhD thesis within four years of joining the programme. The selected candidates will be provided JRF with contingency similar to that of CSIR/UGC during their PhD programme.

BHU Annie Besant Fellowship: Stipend

As per the university’s notification, if the student qualifies for JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.), within one year, then the university will provide Rs 5000 per month as cash incentive. If the student, however, has not qualified JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc.) , BHU will provide fellowship at the same rate as prevailing for JRF in the first year. It is expected, however, that the student will qualify for JRF within the year. Students should remember that if a fellow does not qualify for JRF/NET (UGC, CSIR, INSPIRE, etc), from second year onwards, the university will reduce the fellowship to 50 per cent of the JRF rate.

