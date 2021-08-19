BHU Launches Degree Course on Hinduism

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched a new degree course called Hinduism. Under this course, students will learn about ancient knowledge, tradition, art and other skills. Ancient trading activities, architecture, weapons, tools used by great Indian emperors will also be studied under the course.

Sanskrit department will discuss the practical aspects of scriptures, Vedas and ancient inscriptions through mantras. The course will be conducted by the Department of Philosophy at BHU and the aim is to attract foreign students who have an interest in studying Hinduism.

The two-year course will offer 40 seats for which applications will begin from September 7. Admissions will be offered through an entrance exam which will be held on October 3.

The university officials said, “This will be the first-degree course of Hinduism in our country. Earlier, only one diploma course was running in Himachal University. We are teaching other cultures, traditions like Christianity and Islam in universities, whereas Hinduism was not being taught.”

