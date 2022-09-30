Banaras Hindu University has launched an internship scheme called Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship. The one-year internship initially proposes 100 positions during which a selected candidate will be offered a fixed emolument of Rs 20,000 per month. Initially, the internship has been proposed for five disciplines including Library Science, Education, Physical Education, Visual Arts, and Performing Arts. More disciplines may be added to the scheme with time.

Those with a degree in any discipline and having been awarded Gold/Silver or Bronze medal in any national or international events will also be eligible to apply for the internship. The selected candidates will be assigned the job place depending on their qualifications and available opportunities.

Also Read | YouTube Uploads, Instagram Reels Not to Be Considered Public Performances for Admission Under ECA Quota: DU

The scheme has been crafted with an aim to offer professional exposure to students and increase their employability as they venture into professional life after completing university education, claims BHU.

Eligibility

– For Library Sciences: candidate should have Master’s degree in Library science or Master’s in Computer Applications

– For Education: B.Ed. or M. Ed

– For Physical Education: Master in Physical Education or person having a degree in any discipline and won Gold/Silver/Bronze medal in any national or international events

– For Visual and Performing Arts: Master in Visual or Performing Arts or person having a degree in any discipline and won Gold/Silver/Bronze medal in any national or international events

Selection Process

A discipline-level screening committee will shortlist eligible applicants for the

internship. The Vice-Chancellor will form a University level committee (or more than one committee) which will interview the shortlisted candidates and make appropriate recommendations for consideration to the Vice Chancellor.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir Kumar Jain has said that new opportunities must be created for students to enable them to gain practical and professional experience, which ultimately helps them to excel in their life and career. The Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship scheme is a move in this regard. The scheme is being managed by the Sponsored Research Industrial Consultancy Cell (SRICC).

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here