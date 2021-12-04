BHU Launches MA in Hindu Studies, Here's What Students Will Learn in Unique Course

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) had launched a new degree course called Hinduism, which aims to give the world an opportunity to know the religion better. It also intends to attract foreign students, who might have an interest in studying Hinduism. Under this course, the students will be taught about ancient knowledge, art, tradition, and other skills.

The ancient architecture, trading activities, weapons, and tools used by great Indian emperors will also be part of the course. The Sanskrit division of the course will discuss the practical aspects of Vedas, scriptures, and ancient inscriptions through mantras.

The two-year course offers 40 seats, and candidates will get admission into it on the basis of an entrance exam, which was held on October 3. The MA course includes nine compulsory and seven optional papers.

Talking about the postgraduate course on Hindu Studies, officiating vice-chancellor of BHU prof VK Shukla told Hindustan Times that there is a lot to study and learn about the Indian culture and tradition, but there is a lack of correct information. The vice-chancellor believes that the course will make the younger generation aware of their roots.

The students will be taught about the principles of tatva, liberation, and religion. Methods of praman, the tradition of dialogue in ancient India, and understanding western discourse will get covered in the course. Along with teaching the Sanskrit language, Hindu Studies will cover the practices of Ramayan, Mahabharat, and Purana. The focus will be laid on the deep analysis of Dharm Karm Meemansa (religion and karma), Tatva Meemansa (material analysis), and Praman Meemansa (proof).

It was reported that the newly introduced postgraduate programme has a paper titled ‘Indian military, science, and strategy’. The units within this paper will cover topics like -

— Definitions of enemies and allies

— Ways to mitigate enemies and promote allies

— Idea of women in military

— Construction of camp and fort

— Right time and place of way to war

— Making of war strategy and its implementation and

— Strategy after victory and defeat, among others.

The MA course on Hindu Studies is a joint effort by BHU’s Department of Philosophy and Religion, Department of Sanskrit, Department of Ancient History, Culture, and Archeology, and Bharat Adhyayan Kendra.

