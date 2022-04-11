BHU Launches Scholarship Worth Rs 6000 per Month to Attract International Students

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has introduced a new scholarship scheme to attract overseas students. Under the “Scholarship to International Students", foreign students will receive Rs 6000 per month which will be renewed annually on the basis of satisfactory performance. In case a student is already getting a scholarship of lower value, he/she will be entitled to receive the difference.

“The scheme is expected to draw more international students to BHU. Besides, it is also in the spirit of National Education Policy 2020 which puts a greater focus on internationalization of the Indian Education System, by way of having more students from abroad in Indian campuses," the varsity added.

Also read| BHU Launches MA in Hindu Studies, Here’s What Students Will Learn in Unique Course

Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir K Jain has said that getting BHU among the top universities of the world is what university fraternity must strive for. “This scholarship programme is one of the several steps taken with an aim to realize this goal. The university has constituted a three member committee for smooth implementation and monitoring of the scheme. All the applications under the scheme shall be submitted to the Institution of Eminence Cell of BHU," he said.

Advertisement

The decision to launch the scholarship was taken in the meeting of Governing Body of Institution of Eminence, BHU, under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir K Jain.

The university offers courses in various disciplines such as agricultural sciences, arts, social sciences, performing arts, visual arts, law, commerce and sciences in undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and diploma courses.

Read| JNU Student Unions Tussle Over Veg, Non Veg Food During Navaratri, Ramazan Celebrations

The total intake of foreign students is up to 15 per cent of the total seats. These seats are of supernumerary nature. Currently 431 students from nearly 40 countries are enrolled in BHU, it claims. These include 261 male and 170 female students from United States, Brazil, France, Russia, Ireland, Australia, Yemen, Iran, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.