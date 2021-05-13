BHU, Michigan State University Jointly Launch Online Course in Fundamentals of Social Design

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched a three-month part-time certificate course and workshop on ‘fundamentals of social design’. The course will begin on May 17 and conclude on August 18. The application process for the same is open at bhu.ac.in.

In the course, learners will be introduced to social design regarding society, technology, human behavior shift, contemporary India, and many more aspects. The course aims to make learners “creative change makers with the tools and methods to advance equity and social justice," claims BHU.

From students to working professionals, anyone can take up the course. Those who complete the course with at least 70 per cent attendance will get an e-certificate from BHU, Maryland Institute College of Arts, Michigan State University.

Meanwhile, the BHU campus has been shut and classes are being held digitally for all students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BHU is also organizing a week-long online workshop on “Basic Skill Development On Animation- Visualizing thoughts for Communication”. This too will begin from May 17. The workshop aims at enabling participants to learn the fundamental concepts of Animation and its applications in solving a wide range of problems.

Meanwhile, School of Gender and Development Studies, IGNOU has launched a certificate in gender, agriculture, and sustainable development (CGAS). The course is available through Open Distance Learning Mode. The six-month course will touch upon global issues including feminization of agriculture, gender biases in agriculture, and rural development among others.

