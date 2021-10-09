BHU Offers Diploma in Performing Arts, All You Need to Know

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for admission to junior part-time diploma courses at the faculty of performing arts. Interested candidates can apply for the music, instrumental, and dance programmes offline. Students need to visit the university to get an application form between 12 pm to 4 pm on all working dates from October 7.

Interested candidates will have to submit the duly filled application form with all the required documents to the university before the last date of application, which is October 26. Candidates are expected to follow all the required COVID-19 protocols like wearing a mask, social distancing while visiting the college for the application process.

BHU Diploma in Performing Arts: Eligibility criteria

The required criteria for admission in these courses is passing the class 10 board exams or any other equivalent examination with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate. However, the criteria for candidates belonging to SC and ST just need to pass class 10 exams.

BHU Diploma in Performing Arts: Course details

The faculty of performing arts offers part-time diploma courses in the streams of Tabla, Sitar, Flute, Violin, Mridangam, Hindustani Vocal, Karnatic Vocal, Bharatnatyam Dance, and Kathak Dance.

The duration of these part-time diploma courses is three years. Students joining these courses will receive a junior certificate at the end of the first year, a senior certificate at the end of the second year, and a diploma on the successful completion of all three years.

BHU Diploma in Performing Arts: Selection process

Candidates who apply for the courses will have to appear in an online entrance aptitude test scheduled to begin from November 8. Candidates may refer to the BHU’s official website bhu.ac.in and may contact the university for any queries.

Apart from the part-time diploma course, BHU also offers a bachelor’s degree in music in Vocals and instruments Sitar, Tabla, Flute, and Violin. Additionally, there a Master’s in Music (MMus.) and Doctor of Music (DMus) course in the same subjects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.