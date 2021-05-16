BHU Prof Links 'Incapability of Doctors' With 'Ambedkar’s constitution', Students File Complaint

Dean of social science faculty and professor of political science at Banaras Hindu University, Koushal Kumar Mishra in a now-deleted Facebook post said that in India one does not become a doctor because of one’s capability but because of “BR Ambedkar’s Constitution". The social media post has drawn flak from SC, ST community. A student body representing SC, ST, OBC community has filed a complaint against the professor’s comment with district administration as well as University administration.

Mishra wrote on a Facebook post on May 13, “W.H.O. said that in India 60% doctors are incapable, now who is going to tell them, in this country one doesn’t become a doctor because he/she is capable. Here one becomes a doctor because of BR Ambedkar’s Constitution.”

In the letter addressed to SO, Lanka police station, Chandan Sagar, president of SC/ST Students’ Program Organizing Committee and secretary OBC/SC/ST/MT Sangharsh Committee (BHU) called the post “derogatory comments" against BR Ambedkar.

The letter further said, the post on social media was written “with an aim to insult BR Ambedkar. With his message, he was trying to say that because of Babasaheb 60% of Indian doctors are incapable, which is a false claim. By taking the name of BR Ambedkar, the faculty has attempted to attack SC/STs who enter higher education through constitutionally mandated reservations. The message creates ill feelings and caste discrimination in society. We request you to consider the application and file an FIR.”

Students attached the screenshot in the complaint given to the police. While the professor could not be reached. The public relations officer (PRO) BHU Rajesh Singh said, “His comments on social media are his personal views, they do not represent the university. The university is committed to the constitution and BR Ambedkar.”

Sagar, a research scholar at the varsity told News18.com, “This is not the first time that KK Mishra has made mischievous comments on social media. What is shocking is that a person with this understanding of social justice is the senior faculty, dean of political science. We have written to the university and to the police to take this complaint seriously.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here