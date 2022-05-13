BHU Prof Selected for US Fellowship to Work on Creating Early Warning Systems of Earthquakes

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) assistant professor, Dr Sandeep Arora has been selected for the SERB International Research Experience for year 2022-23 in the United States. The fellowship is supported by Science & Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Dr Arora of BHU’s Institute of Science, department of geophysics aims to work on upgrading early warning systems of earthquakes in the Indian scenario.

The fellowship has been approved for a duration of four months with Dr Yihe Huang at Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Michigan, United States, to upgrade the earthquake early warning systems in the Indian scenario, says the varsity.

Earthquakes cause huge damage to life and property worldwide every year. These losses are much higher in developing countries, like India which affects the economic development of these countries. In the absence of any trustworthy earthquake prediction method, greater focus on earthquake early warning systems (EEWS) has become the need of the hour, says BHU.

These systems forewarn an area about the approaching destructive waves within a few seconds. This project will bring inline the Indian EEWS with Europe and USA which consequently will improve future policies for disaster mitigation.

