CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022Auction#Movies#IndvsWI#AssemblyElections#Budget2022#LIC
Home » News » education-career » BHU Professor Puts His Face Over Ram's Image, Students Demand Action
1-MIN READ

BHU Professor Puts His Face Over Ram's Image, Students Demand Action

Image of Hindu god Rama (Representational Image)

Image of Hindu god Rama (Representational Image)

Angry students claim that the professor has incited religious sentiments and demand action against Amresh Kumar, assistant professor of visual arts.

Education and Careers Desk

An assistant professor of Visual Arts at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has imposed his image over a painting of Hindu god Ram. He also replaced the face of Ram’s wife Sita with his own wife. The morphed image was put at the exhibition of visual arts organised at BHU. This has started a new controversy at the university.

The exhibition has been organised in the Faculty of Visual Arts of Banaras Hindu University. Angry students claim that the professor has incited religious sentiments and demand action against Amresh Kumar, assistant professor of visual arts.

Talking to news agency ANI, Kumar said that this is not a big deal, because Ram belongs to everyone. He did not take further questions on the matter.

The BHU administration has, so far, remained silent on the controversy. The students have said that if action was not taken at the earliest, they would start a protest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags
first published:February 15, 2022, 11:01 IST