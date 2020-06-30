Take the pledge to vote

BHU Recruitment 2020: Apply for 479 Teaching and Group ‘A’ Vacancies at bhu.ac.in, Last Date July 31

The recruitment notification was released by the Banaras Hindu University on its official website bhu.ac.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 30, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
BHU Recruitment 2020: Apply for 479 Teaching and Group 'A' Vacancies at bhu.ac.in, Last Date July 31
Banaras Hindu University

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has opened the application process to fill 479 teaching and Group ‘A’ vacancies on Tuesday, June 30. The recruitment notification was released by the varsity on its official website bhu.ac.in/rac/. Candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies as mentioned in rolling advertisement No – 01/2020-2021 are advised to fill up the form at the earliest. Candidates can also fill BHU Recruitment 2020 application form via direct link.

BHU Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

- Application process begins on June 30

- Last date to submit online application form is July 31, 5 pm

- Last date to submit downloaded application form along with the enclosures is August 8 till 5 pm

- Application fees deadline is July 31

BHU Recruitment 2020: Fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs. 1000/- through online mode. No application fees shall be charged from the candidates of SC, ST and PwDs categories. The application fee is to be paid through the payment gateway by online Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card.

All candidates are advised to read the instruction carefully before proceeding to the next step.

BHU Recruitment 2020: When and Where to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Under recruitment, click on “Vacancies through Recruitment & Assessment Cell of BHU”

Step 3: Under teaching position,click on the advertisement number mentioned above

Step 4: Now, sign up and fill up the form

Step 5: Make fee payment

Step 6: Download the application form and keep a printout of the same

Candidates will receive a confirmation notification on their registered email id.

Loading