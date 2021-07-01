BHU Releases Exam Schedule for UG, PG Online Exams

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the semester exams schedule for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) arts and science programmes. The BA/BSc sixth semester will commence from July 10 onwards and will conclude on July 27. The varsity will conduct the semester exams in online open book mode.

As per the schedule announced through the official Twitter handle of varsity, the BHU open books exams will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 3.30 pm. The varsity has chosen six examination venues — BHU Main Campus, Arya Mahila PG College, Vasanta College for Women, DAV PG College, VKM and Mahila Mahavidyalaya.

As per the notification, MSc Chemistry second semester exam will be held between July 13 to 24, MSc Geophysics fourth semester exam will be conducted from July 23 to July 29 from 11 am to 3.30 pm, MSc Geophysics sixth semester examinations for remote sensing and GIS and physical oceanography and marine Geophysics will be held between July 10 and July 12.

MSc (Environmental Science) semester four exams are scheduled for July 14 and 15, while semester two exams are scheduled for July 12 to 16. MSc (Applied Microbiology) and MSc (Botany) semester two exams will be held between July 15 and 23.

Dear students,The Programme of B.A./ BSc. (Hons.) Semester-VI Examinations 2020-21 is attached for your information.Mode:-Open Book Examination Good Luck !!! pic.twitter.com/VCuiixJNL0 — Dean, Faculty of Science (@DeanScienceBHU) June 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the varsity has also released a set of guidelines for the BHU online OBE. As per the official statement, students will have to download the respective questions papers from the official portal. Once the question paper is downloaded, students will have to write their answer in the sheets and upload on the portal.

Students will have the liberty to consult books and study materials to write the answers. The university has allowed students to take the exams from the comfort of their homes. The decision has been in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

