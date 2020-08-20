BHU Releases PET 2020 Admit Card for Tests Scheduled Between August 24-26 at bhuonline.in

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released PET 2020 admit cards on its official website at bhuonline.in. PET 2020 admit cards have been released for those registered candidates whose entrance exams are going to be held between August 24 and August 26.

Hall tickets for candidates whose entrance tests are scheduled between August 27 and August 31 are likely to be released on August 21.

The Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) 2020 is slated to take place from August 24 to August 31.

How to download PET 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of the varsity at bhuonline.in

Step 2: Look for PET 2020 admit card link. Click on it

Step 3: Candidates can search their admit card either using email ID or registration ID. Enter any one of the two and click on Search option

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it and take printout for the exam day

Candidates are required to show their PET 2020 admit card to invigilator. They will not be allowed to take PET 2020 exam without hall ticket

PET is conducted for admission to postgraduate courses in the BHU

The university has recently issued the revised time table for undergraduate and postgraduate entrance tests. The tests for PG courses are scheduled to take place from August 24 to August 31, while those for UG programmes will be conducted from September 9 to September 14.

PET 2020 will be a computer-based test and it will be of two hours. There will be 120 MCQ type questions and the paper will be of 360 marks, according to Careers360.