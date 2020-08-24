BHU Releases UET 2020 Admit Cards; Download from bhuonline.in
The first phase of the UET 2020 will take place from August 27 to August 31, while the second phase will be conducted from September 9 to 18. Candidates can read the revised notification at bhuonline.in and bhu.ac.in.
Representative image
The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released admit cards for University Entrance Test (UET) 2020 on its official website at bhuonline.in and bhu.ac.in.
Admit card is an important document which candidates will have to show at exam centres to invigilators. Candidates will not be allowed to take UET without hall tickets.
How to download UET admit cards
Step 1: Go to official website of the BHU at bhuonline.in
Step 2: Click on the link for UET admit card
Step 3: Enter email ID or registration ID and click on Search
Step 4: Hall ticket will display on screen
Step 5: Download and take printout
Candidates should ensure that all the information printed on the admit card is correct. In case there is any discrepancy, they should contact the authorities concerned to get it corrected.
The UET is conducted for admission to various courses like LLB (3 years), B.Ed or B.Ed Special Education, B.P.Ed, BFA, and BPA. Candidates also appear for UET to get into BA Hons Arts, BA Hons Social Science, BCom Hons, among others.
The varsity has also released hall tickets for Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) 2020, which are being held between August 24 to August 31.
PET 2020 admit cards can be downloaded from the BHU’s website at http://bhuonline.in/. PET is held for admission to PG programmes in the university.
