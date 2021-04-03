BHU Research Entrance Test 2021 Postponed, Check Revised Dates

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has postponed the Research Entrance Test (RET) 2021. The RET 2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 2 is now being rescheduled for April 11. The BHU RET 2021 exam has been deferred due to the Good Friday holiday on April 2. The admit card for BHU RET 2021 will be made available from April 5 at bhuonline.in.

BHU RET is conducted to offer admission to various PhD, integrated MPhil-PhD, and MPhil programmes for the academic session 2021-22. The research entrance test will be conducted in an online computer-based mode across the country.

The entrance exam for admission to PhD and integrated MPhil programme will be comprised of two parts — Part A and Part B.

Part A will have 100 multiple choice questions of three marks each. The questions will be based on Subject Knowledge, Assessment of Logical and Analytical Capability and Research Methodology. The test will have 100 questions to be attempted in 120 minutes. Each question will carry three and the total marks will be 100. One-third mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The candidate must secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in Test A to be eligible for Part B.

Part B will cover the Research proposal and Personal Interview. Candidates, approximately four times of the seats, will be called for Test B on a merit basis. Part B will be conducted in the concerned departments, schools, or centres appointed by the department. The exam will be held for a total of 50 marks — 25 marks will be provided for the research proposal and 25 marks for a personal interview.

Candidates will have to score a minimum of 225 marks in order to get shortlisted for the further admission process.

The department-wise seat availability and other important details are mentioned in the information brochure. Candidates can visit the official website to go through the same.