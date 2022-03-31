BHU Researcher Selected to Present Paper at American Association for Cancer Research

A PhD student of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Rajan Kumar Tiwari, has been selected to present his research work at the annual meet of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), USA. It is one of the oldest and largest professional association for cancer research.

Rajan, who is pursuing his research under Dr Ajay Kumar of the varsity’s Zoology department, will be presenting his work titled “In-silico analysis identifies the unique role of the ADRB2-USP20 axis in T cell lymphoma” at the event.

The annual meet is slated to be organised from April 8 to April 13 in New Orleans. Making the announcement on Twitter, BHU’s Dean, Faculty of Science, stated that Rajan will be provided with a travel grant to attend the event by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

The government also offers financial assistance to young researchers and emeritus scientists under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) travel grant scheme to allow them to participate in and present their research papers at international scientific events such as conferences seminars, workshops, short term school/course and training programs.

Candidates are given up to full reimbursement of the actual airfare from their nearest workplace to the venue of the event and back. This travel grant, however, can only be availed only once in three years

Candidates are eligible for the grant only if their research work has previously been published in referred journals. The application for the travel grant must be submitted by at least two month but not more than four months in advance.

Candidates have to submit their travel claim under the CSIR scheme within two months of the completion of the event for which the air travel is undertaken. However, claims beyond two months of the event may be entertained in exceptional cases subject to the reason for delay submission. In no case, the claim after four months of the event will be accepted.

