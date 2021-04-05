BHU RET 2021 Admit Card to Release Today: Check New Exam Dates, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will release the admit card for the Research Entrance Test (RET) on Monday, April 5. Students who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of BHU – bhuonline.in or bhu.ac.in. BHU had earlier postponed the RET exam for session 2021. The examination was earlier scheduled for April 2 which now will be held on April 11.

The BHU RET2021 will be conducted for admissions to all the PhD courses, integrated MPhil- PhD, and MPhil Programmes. The exam will be conducted in online mode due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

Applicants can follow the below-mentioned steps to download their BHU RET 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU at http://bhuonline.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will find a link to download the hall ticket. They need to click on the same.

Step 3: Next, submit all required details like email ID or registration ID.

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and get a print out of it for future use.

Candidates will be able to check the details like their registration number, roll number, date and time of the test, centre, etc. on the admit card. All the applicants must carry their admit card to the exam centre. They also need to take a valid Photo proof like Aadhar card, PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, etc. along with them to the examination centre.

The BHU RET Exam 2021 will consist of two parts namely Part A and Part B. The time duration of 2 hours has been fixed for Part A. While Part B will be held in the concerned departments, schools or centres by the Department.

The Part A question paper will have 100 multiple choice questions of three marks each. The questions will be based on Subject Knowledge, Assessment of Logical and Analytical Capability and Research Methodology. Also, there will be negative marking for all disciplines in RET/MPhil. For every correct answer, 3 marks will be awarded while 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions.

Part B will cover the Research Proposal and Personal Interview. The exam will be held for a total of 50 marks — 25 marks will be provided for the research proposal and 25 marks for a personal interview.