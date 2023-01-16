BHU Scientist Awarded Grant for her Healthcare Startup

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), scientist at centre for genetics disorder, has been awarded a Stage 1 grant for her start-up initiative. Garima Jain, received the award for her start-up initiative under the ‘Amrit Grand Challenge Programme’ called ‘Jan Care’ that is funded by the ministry of science and technology.

With knowledge in cancer genomics, Jain, the founder of start-up ‘MirNOW’ aims to improve patient care and outcomes through innovative diagnostic solutions. She targets to improve patients’ healthcare and outcomes through innovative diagnostic solutions, a BHU statement stated. The start-up is working to create tests for early, actionable, and personalized diagnoses for cancer and cardiovascular diseases, with the goal of making these solutions accessible to all. This start-up seeks to identify new biomarkers and provide innovative healthcare solutions.

Dr. Garima Jain working as scientist in the Centre for Genetic Disorders (@CgdBHU), #BHU, has been awarded the Stage 1 grant for her start-up initiative under the prestigious “Amrit Grand Challenge Program" titled “JAN CARE" funded by @IndiaDST, Govt. of India. @VCofficeBHU pic.twitter.com/Ijj8jgYvyd— BHU Official (@bhupro) January 14, 2023

Also, it is regarded as one of the 75 Start-Up Innovations selected in this competition in the growing fields of Telemedicine, Digital Health, BIG Data, AI, and BlockChain.

The JAN CARE Amrit Grand Innovation Challenge was launched by the Indian Government along with NASSCOM. The event was in collaboration with several partners from various industries, investors, hospitals and incubator networks among others.

This above-mentioned programme was aimed at identifying and supporting around 75 Healthtech Innovations in various sectors which includes Telemedicine and Digital health, from Startups and individuals to strengthening Healthcare Delivery systems across India.

In an official statement, Dr Garima Jain informed that MirNOW is dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of early diagnostic solutions that can prove beneficial in the overall improvement and save multiple lives.

They have been excited about the opportunity to be able to showcase their work in JAN CARE and she further added that financial support and valuable feedback have been received and they have continued their efforts to refine and develop quality products.

The startup grant will be used for expanding a diagnostic tool for predicting the malignancy of prostatitis that makes use of miRNA biomarkers and also a machine learning-based algorithm. As per the reports, Professor Anil Kumar Tripathi, Director of the Institute of Science, announced that there is an immediate requirement for more scientists like Dr Garima Jain for a country like India, who are enthusiastic about deploying advances in scientific knowledge for making healthcare facilities affordable.

