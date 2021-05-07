BHU Shuts Down Till May 15, Cancels Online Classes

In view of rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, the authorities of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have decided to shut down the campus till May 15 and have even suspended all online classes during this period.

The university took the decision on Wednesday during a meeting headed by BHU vice-chancellor VK Shukla that was held to review the Covid-19 situation on the campus. Top officials of the varsity, including the dean of students and the controller of examinations, attended the meeting in which it was decided that no semester examinations will be held till June 30. The varsity may release the schedule for exams after reviewing the situation at the time.

The university released a notification late Wednesday following the meeting in which it was stated that officials will work from their homes till May 15. The staff, including the officials and head of the departments, can be called to the institution in case of urgent work. Officials will have to be available over the telephone at all times.

However, this decision will not apply to medical institutions that fall under the university’s purview like Sir Sunderlal Hospital, Shatabdi Super Speciality and the Trauma Centre. Essential services like security, water, electricity, sanitation, dairies and others will also remain functional as usual during this period.

According to the meeting’s guidelines, unnecessary visits to the campus will not be allowed and the night curfew or lockdown as enforced by the district administration will also apply inside BHU’s campus.

Further, if any employee living in the University Campus gets infected with coronavirus, they will have to inform the estate office of BHU. The university has also advised its teachers and other employees to get tested for Covid-19 immediately if they find any symptoms regarding the disease and isolate themselves at home if they test positive.

