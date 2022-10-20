BHU Student Dies by Suicide in Hostel, Leaves WhatsApp Status Saying 'Goodbye..'

A student from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has died by suicide. The student was studying LLM at the institute and was a graduate student of law – LLB – from Delhi University. The student who was residing in the Ambedkar hostel of BHU has been recognized as Prem Shankar.

Before passing away, he had left a status on his WhatsApp stating, “Good bye all of you..sorry to say.” The status was updated at 12:37 am and around 1:30 am, his friends informed police and hostel authorities. When the student’s hostel room was forced open, he was found hanging.

The student was 25 years old and was natively from Bhojpur, Bihar. He was studying in the second semester of his postgraduate course. According to police, the body was found hanging from a ceiling fan with help of a bedsheet. The body has been sent for autopsy.

The student’s parents had talked to him at 10 PM and they did not find anything to be concerning. The parents are demanding an inquiry into the matter.

Before joining BHU, the deceased was studying at Ramjas College affiliated with Delhi University.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here