The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students have been protesting outside the Vice Chancellor’s residence since Friday evening, regarding the case of molestation of a blind student. The students have now started protesting at the Singh Dwar of the university against police misconduct.

Protesters claim that one visually-impaired student, Ajay Mishra, fell ill on Saturday night after which he was hospitalised during the protests. BHU chief proctor Prof Abhimanyu Singh has claimed he is unaware about the hospitalisation and said despite several talks, the protesters refused to call off the stir.

On January 24, a first-year Divyang girl student of BA (first year) alleged that the accused Asim Kumar Rai after giving lift to her to reach the arts faculty from her hostel, took her towards agriculture ground and started molesting her. The nearby people later caught him and handed him over to the proctorial board staff.

Later, police sent him to jail after booking a case, however, on January 27, Rai was granted bail and released from jail. The Divyang students of varsity began protests near VC residence from the same day demanding the re-arrest of Rai and resignation of chief proctor. The protestors alleged Rai is the son of a BHU academician, and was thus booked in bailable sections of IPC.

Meanwhile, in the night of January 22, a speeding car hit the students riding a bike near the Vice Chancellor’s residence at BHU. After this, the car riders left from there. However, after some time, the students caught the accident car and handed it over to the local police station. The students also made a written complaint about it.

A student of BHU, Pallav told that six days after the incident, instead of registering a case in this matter, the police let the car go after taking money. The students demand that the police should seize the car back. Until the police registers a case in this matter and takes action, the students’ agitation will continue.

The officers of the university along with the top police officers are trying to convince the students. But, the question is why the police did not take any action on the complaint of the students in this matter and why did they let go of the accident vehicle. However, the Lanka Police is refraining from speaking about anything in this matter.

