BHU to Conduct Open Book Exams, Online Classes Due to Surge in Covid-19 Cases

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will be conducting the end-terms exams for the even semesters in online mode as Open Book exam. Considering the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in the city, the varsity has also decided to conduct the classes in online mode for the rest of the semester. BHU has also revised the Covid-19 guidelines for the students as well as teaching staffs in view of the second wave of the pandemic.

The decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the university on April 5. The statement reads, “Examination of even-semester will be held online under OBE method. The pattern of examination and other conditions of examination in OBE mode shall remain the same."

The offline classes that were being conducted on campus were already suspended on March 22 due to the sudden rise of Covid-19 cases in the BHU hospital and hostel in the past few weeks.

BHU in its official notification also asked the students to vacate the hostels and take their books and study materials to their home. The varsity has also urged the students to continue their online study and take the open book exams from the safety of their own homes. “In the event of spread of Infection of COVID-19, appropriate handling and due care of students” will not be feasible due to limited resources at the university," the official notice says.

However, the staff and faculty members of the university will function as per their usual schedule from the university. The campus and hostels of the university will reopen after reviewing the Covid-19 situation on the campuses.

Students can check the OBE exam pattern and other condition of the exam on the official notification no. RAc/Adm./Odd Sem/2020-21/ dated December 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, BHU will be closing the application deadline for School Entrance Test- 2021 for Central Hindu Boys School and Central Hindu Girls School. Tomorrow is the last date to apply for BHU SET 2021.

