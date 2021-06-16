BHU to hold Open Book Exams, Students to Answer 4 Questions from Home

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will hold term-end exams for intermediate and final year students in an open book, online mode. Students will be allowed to appear for the exams remotely from their own place of choice. Students can refer to as many books or resources as they want, BHU has no put any restrictions on consulting material.

Further, the online OBE, claims the varsity, does not require the availability of an online platform for the entire duration of the exam. Students need a computer, laptop, or mobile phone with internet connectivity to download question papers at beginning of the exam and finally to upload the handwritten answer sheets.

The schedule will be prepared by the dean of the respective department of head of the department. For undergraduate courses, exams will be held from July 10 to August 10 and for PhD, diploma, pg diploma, certificate courses it will be from August 11 to 14. The detailed schedule will be available at bhuonline.in at least 15 days before the commencement of exams.

The question paper will contain eight questions of which students will have to answer only four. The question paper will be of 70 marks with each question carrying 17.5 marks. Students will be given four hours 30 minutes to solve the paper. They will have to appear an hour ahead of the exam commencement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here