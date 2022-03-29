BHU to Now Allow PhD Students to Teach After Thesis Submission, Stipend of Rs 40,000

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched a the Teach for BHU fellowship for its PhD students to train them about the best practices of teaching and prepare them for an outstanding academic career. It aims “to help them nurture their skills to excel in professional life." The Teach for BHU fellowship will be for twelve months.

A student may apply six month before the expected date of submission of thesis. Those selected for the fellowship will be involved in teaching (independent course/involvement in laboratory classroom etc) in the university, its associated colleges and schools including nearby under-privileged schools. A candidate selected under the TFB will receive a fellowship of Rs 40,000 per month and Rs 6000 HRA over the 12 month period of engagement.

Also read| IIT-Bombay Graduate Raj Subramaniam to be New FedEx President, Meet Indian Top Bosses from IIT B

The idea behind the launch of the scheme is to provide an opportunity to interested and shortlisted PhD scholars, who wish to make best use of their time after submission of their thesis, says BHU.

Advertisement

“Engaging PhD students in teaching will help them acquire and demonstrate skills in leadership, people management and project management, which may otherwise be difficult to obtain. Students who have submitted or are expected to submit thesis (within 6 years of the date of admission, not the registration date) will be eligible to apply for the scheme," the university said in an official notice.

The decision to introduce the scheme was taken in the governing body in a meeting of Institution of Eminence, BHU, chaired by Vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir K Jain.

Read| IIT Gandhinagar Offers Early Career Fellowship, Candidate to get Rs 1 Lakh per Month

A three member committee under the convenership of Prof SK Singh, Faculty of Education, has been constituted to implement the scheme. Prof AK Singh, Department of Geography, Mahila Mahavidyalaya, BHU, and Prof Satyapal Sharma, Department of Hindi, Faculty of Arts, are the other two members of the committee.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.